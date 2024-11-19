DOLE: Ban on Pogo to affect over 30,000 Filipino workers

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive banning all Philippine offshore gaming operators (Pogos) in the country will affect over 30,000 Filipino workers.

This was according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Lawmakers, during the House committee on games and amusement hearing on Tuesday, about DOLE having already profiled the 30,567 workers who would be affected by the ban on Pogo.

READ MORE:

DOLE completes profiling of about 27,000 Filipino Pogo workers

It’s official: Marcos orders shutdown of Pogos

NBI-7 to verify Pogo-like activities in four areas in Cebu

“The number of Filipino workers affected by the banning of Pogos is around 27,790; this is for the direct Filipino workers. For indirect Filipino workers, we have profiled 2,777,” said DOLE representative John Enrico Abiad.

During his State of the Nation Address last July, Marcos announced the ban on Pogo.

He also instructed the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) to wind down and cease the operation of Pogos by the end of 2024.

Pagcor chief Alejandro Tengco said the DOLE was instructed to help affected workers find new jobs before 2025.

DOLE said it has an employment facilitation program that could help affected workers through its public employment services office.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP