Marcos: Indonesia agrees to transfer Mary Jane Veloso to PH

MANILA – The Indonesian government has agreed to the Philippines’ request to transfer= convicted overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Mary Jane Veloso to a local prison, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced Wednesday.

“Mary Jane Veloso is coming home,” Marcos said in a statement, noting that the OFW’s return is a product of more than a decade of diplomacy and consultations.

“Mary Jane’s story resonates with many: a mother trapped by the grip of poverty, who made one desperate choice that altered the course of her life. While she was held accountable under Indonesian law, she remains a victim of her circumstances,” the President said.

Veloso, who has been on Indonesia’s death row, was arrested in 2010 after Indonesian authorities found 2.6 kg. of heroin in her suitcase.

She was given a last-minute reprieve in April 2015 when the Philippine government informed Indonesia that her recruiters had surrendered.

Marcos expressed his gratitude to his counterpart President Prabowo Subianto and the rest of the Indonesian government for their “goodwill.”

“This outcome is a reflection of the depth of our nation’s partnership with Indonesia – united in a shared commitment to justice and compassion,” he said.

“Thank you, Indonesia. We look forward to welcoming Mary Jane home.”

RELATED STORIES

DFA: Transfer of Mary Jane Veloso to PH facility under discussion

Indonesia, PH in spat over Mary Jane

DFA: Legal documents on Mary Jane Veloso case sent to Jakarta

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP