Official galleon for 2025 Fiesta Señor to make maiden voyage in fluvial parade

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | November 20,2024 - 09:28 AM

1st Passenger: The Image of the Snr. Sto. Niño de Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 2025 Fiesta Señor will be one for the books as the first passenger to board the official galleon will be no other than the iconic image of the Sto. Niño.

Organizers of the 460th Fiesta Señor on Tuesday, Nov. 19 revealed that they selected a passenger vessel from Medallion Transport Inc. to be the official galleon for next year’s fluvial parade.

Called the ‘MV Sto. Niño de Cebu’, it is a roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro) vessel with the capacity to accommodate 450 passengers.

‘MV Sto. Niño de Cebu’ is also the latest addition to Medallion’s fleet of passenger ferries, and its maiden voyage will take place during the fluvial procession next year.

“Pasalamat mi kay ang first gyud nga passenger gyud ani is ang image ni Sto. Niño, which is a blessing,” Pio Serafin Fulache, representative of Medallion Transport Inc.

MV Sto. Niño de Cebu is the company’s ninth ro-ro vessel. It was locally constructed in one of the shipyards in southern Cebu.

A ro-ro vessel (roll on/roll off) is designed to carry wheeled cargo like cars, buses, trucks, and trailers.

Fulache said that the Basilica sent them a letter last September 8, requesting to use one of their vessels for the fluvial procession.

“Na-timing rapud to siya nga naa tay barko nga mahumanay pod og construct, so naka decide mi nga kani nga barko ang gamiton,” Fulache said.

Initially, the vessel was named “Our Lady of Good Hope,” but then the owners decided to rename it after the Holy Child’s name, hence the ‘MV Sto. Niño de Cebu.’

Fulache said they plan to showcase the ship by the first week of January after they settle all the necessary documentation.

Fulache said that after the Fiesta Señor, the vessel is expected to sail between Dumaguete and Dipolog.

He added that their company has been participating in the fluvial procession since 1998, but this is the first time it has been chosen as the official galleon.

The Philippine Coast Guard has also just started receiving requests from those who will participate in the fluvial procession so it can identify the number of personnel it has to deploy.

The number of personnel they will deploy will be determined according to the number of participants who are registered.

Next year’s fluvial procession for the 460th Fiesta Señor will take place on January 18, 2025. / mme

