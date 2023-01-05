Coast guard’s BRP CABRA is this year’s official galleon for fluvial procession

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The galleon that would carry the blessed images of Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu and the Our Lady of Guadalupe during the fluvial procession for the 458th Fiesta Señor on January 14, 2023, is expected to arrive in Cebu City this Saturday afternoon, January 7.

The Augustinian friars, earlier, announced that the vessel from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will be used as the official galleon of the two holy images for the fluvial procession.

Lt. Junior Grade Stephen Pagcaliwagan, district operations officer of the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7), confirmed that the coast guard’s BRP CABRA (MRRV-4409) will be the galleon ship of this year’s fluvial procession.

Rev. Fr. John Ion Miranda, OSA, Fiesta Señor 2023 Head Secretariat and Chair of the Health, Safety, and Security Committee, said that after a two-year hiatus, the number of participants for this year’s fluvial procession is expected to double.

“Gi expect more crowd and more people joining the fluvial procession. That’s why we asked the Coast Guard and Marina to have the registration. Ang atong counterpart sa city, si Kons Zafra, nag info drive na pod sa mga coastal barangays nga i-discouraged jud nato ang mga unregistered nga mga boats,” he told CDN Digital.

Off-site registration of vessels

Meanwhile, Cebu City Councilor Philip Zafra said they will hold an off-site registration in the Pasil area on Monday, January 9, 2023, to accommodate the registration of sea vessels that will be used by those who plan to join the seaborne procession.

Zafra emphasized the importance of ensuring that only registered vessels can join the activity, so as not to delay the scheduled religious activities for the Fiesta Señor on January 14.

“Kani jud makapa hamper sa flow sa fluvial procession kay musugat man gud sila sa galleon. Inig sugat nila sa galleon, ma-affected na ang dagan sa procession and then dako kaayo ang possibility nga ma-affected ang schedule sa Basilica,” he told reporters.

Moreover, Pagcaliwagan said that the Task Force Sinulog and the Coast Guard did not set a limit to the number of vessels which will be allowed to join the fluvial procession.

“Amo ra i-accommodate tanan magpa-register nga vessels,” he said.

Traslacion route

The traslacion this January 13 will start from the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño in Cebu City to Saint Joseph National Shrine in Mandaue City.

At midnight on January 14, the images of Señor Sto. Niño and Our Lady of Guadalupe will be brought to Virgen de la Regla National Shrine in Lapu Lapu City, where a mass will be celebrated.

Then at past 5 a.m., a procession from the Virgen de la Regla National Shrine goes to the Naval Forces Central (NavForCen).

From the NavForCen, the fluvial procession will traverse the old bridge in Lapu Lapu City and Mandaue City then take a turn at SRP, specifically in the front portion of the Cube of SM Seaside Cebu, and will proceed to Pier 1.

“Dili na siya muabot sa Nustar kay medyo maalanganin na ta sa oras. Ang sa amoa lang sa Basilica del Sto. Niño nga ang atoang fluvial procession is from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. lang g’yod para dili ta madelayed sa atoang highlight g’yod nga activity which is the solemn foot procession,” Miranda said.

The Basilica expects hundreds of thousands of devotees to join the procession. /rcg

