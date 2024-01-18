MV Martin 8 is the galleon for fluvial procession 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines – To provide the official galleon for the 2024 Fiesta Señor Fluvial Procession is an unexpected yet welcomed blessing for the Uy Matiao family.

The MV Martin 8 will be carrying the blessed images of Señor Sto. Niño, the our Lady of Guadalupe, and St. Joseph the Worker in the sea procession which is one of the most awaited events in the Fiesta Señor calendar.

The Uy Matiao family owns and operates Maayo Shipping Lines Incorporated, a Negros-based company that operates passenger vessels making trips to ports in Negros Oriental to Cebu and vice-versa.

For this year’s Fluvial Procession, the company’s MV Martin 8 has been chosen as the official galleon ship that will lead the naval procession along the Mactan Channel.

Dante Uy Matiao told reporters in an interview that he did not expect to receive the request from Fr. John Ion Miranda, secretariat for the 459th Fiesta Señor Celebration, to provide a galleon ship for the parade that symbolizes the arrival of the image of Sto. Niño in Cebu.

However, he believed that this was an answer to his prayers to be a part of the annual religious celebration to honor the image of the child Jesus.

Matiao said that since 5 years ago, during the pandemic, it has been his dream to be one of the passengers given the privilege to witness the significant event as a devotee of Señor Sto. Niño.

Instead of being a passenger, he is now given the chance to provide the vessel that will carry the miraculous images from Mactan Island to the port area in Cebu City, which he gladly accepted.

“Thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve Señor Stop. Niño. Actually, it’s a blessing from Señor Sto. Niño because five years ago, before the pandemic, I had a dream that hopefully one of these days, makasakay ta ko sa galleon. But it’s always God’s perfect time. Dili man gud ta kaingon atoang oras, atoang panahon, ataong gusto,” he stated.

“But with open arms and open hearts, I said yes. So although it is a pride of Negros Oriental that it’s the first time in 459 years or how many years nga ga-fluvial ta, this is the first time nga ang tag Negros nga shipping company maoy nagrepresent sa ataoa diri,” added Matiao.

According to him, they specifically chose the MV Martin 8 out of all of their ships for this occasion because it is one of their flagship vessels and it is the newest addition to their line of sea vessels.

The ship, which is only 6 months old, has the biggest seating capacity out of their current fleet as it can accommodate 420 passengers and can load up to a total of 16 ten-wheeler trucks. However, only 300 people is allowed by the Philippine Coast Guard.

Matiao said that their family is proud to be a part of this year’s celebration of the Sinulog and to provide a contribution for the festival that worships, praises, and shows gratitude to Señor Sto. Niño.

“We are also very proud of it. The family and I are very happy and thankful that we are part of the fluvial, the festival of 2024 Sinulog…Although naa pa may kulang gyud, need to improve but this is one of our flagship and among ikaserbisyo sa atong taga-Negros and taga-Cebu of course,” he stated.

On Wednesday, January 17, the MV Martin 8 was subjected to a dry run of the upcoming fluvial procession with personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine Navy leading.

During the dry-run, a total of 1 hour and 25 minutes was consumed, which fits to the time allotted for the fluvial procession which is 2 hours.

On the actual event, the MV Martin 8 will be sailing at a standard 7 to 9 knots with other participating vessels required to maintain a 15-yard distance.

As of this writing, at least 201 marine vessels will be joining the Fluvial Procession this Saturday for the 459th Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP