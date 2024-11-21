DMW pledges continued support for Mary Jane Veloso, family

MANILA – The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reaffirmed its continued commitment to supporting Mary Jane Veloso and her family as she is about to be transferred to the Philippines from Indonesia.

At the Bagong Pilipinas briefing on Wednesday, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the DMW would provide any necessary assistance to Veloso and her family.

“We look forward to, of course, welcoming Mary Jane back home, of course, in the context of whatever decision or judgment will be made in Indonesia,” he said, adding that the government has been helping the family since the time of the late DMW secretary Toots Ople.

“We have been helping the family. Nung si Secretary Toots Ople ay nagbigay na ng financial assistance kay Nanay Celia and the family, so patuloy lang (Secretary Toots Ople gave financial assistance to Nanay Celia and the family in the past, so it would just continue). On the welfare side, which is the area of DMW anyway, we stand ready to provide any necessary assistance we could.”

The department has been in touch with Veloso’s family even before her impending transfer.

“We will keep in close touch with Nanay Celia and the family here in the Philippines, if it entails having to facilitate or assist the family of Mary Jane to visit her or to see her, then we will do so. We will assist in that regard,” he said.

In 2010, Veloso was arrested and sentenced to death over drug charges.

On Wednesday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. confirmed that Veloso is coming home.

