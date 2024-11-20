Mary Jane Veloso: DFA hopes for Indonesia’s final say by yearend

MANILA – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is waiting for Indonesia’s formal decision on Mary Jane Veloso’s case, a ranking official said Wednesday.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migration Eduardo Jose De Vega said once Jakarta’s final say is out, the Philippines would meet with the Indonesian side to hammer out the details of her transfer to a Philippine prison.

“Hinihintay lang natin ‘yong final decision ng Indonesia para uupo tayo with (them) para (malaman) kung ano ‘yong mga detalye (We are just waiting for Indonesia’s final decision so we can sit down with them and get the details),” he said over Radyo Pilipinas.

“Kasi ang usapan, kapag iuuwi sa atin parang dito lang siya nakakulong, pero (we want to know) paano tayo magkakaroon ng chance na eventually mapalaya rin siya (Based on the initial talks, she would have to serve her sentence if we are to bring her back to the Philippines. But we want to know if there is a chance we could eventually release her).”

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said Wednesday morning that Veloso “is coming home soon” after confirming that the two governments have reached an agreement to “finally bring her back to the Philippines.”

De Vega explained that a prison transfer would be the next best move for Veloso, who is still on Indonesia’s death row.

“Kapag nandito, understood na ‘yan, wala na (death penalty) kasi tayo na ang may control sa kanya at wala tayong death penalty dito (Once she is here, it is understood that there is no more death penalty because we have control over her and we have no death penalty here),” he said.

“Hindi pa tapos ang discussions so we pray that it will be totally a success at hindi ito ma-delay pa, para umabot sana, wala akong pangako, pero sana umabot pa ng Christmas (The discussions are not over yet, so we pray that it will be a success and that it won’t be delayed, so that, I have no promises, but I hope it is in time for Christmas).”

When Veloso arrives, De Vega said, she would be placed in a better detention area.

Last week, Indonesia’s Coordinating Ministry for Legal, Human Rights, Immigration, and Correction said Veloso would have to serve her remaining sentence in the Philippines if Jakarta is to allow her transfer.

However, it noted that once a foreign inmate is transferred to her home country, her rehabilitation, as well as decisions on whether to grant remission or clemency would all be “handed over to the respective country.”

