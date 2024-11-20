Mindanao Railway Project will proceed – gov’t

The Mindanao Railway Project would push through, the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) said, dismissing speculations of cancellation.

In a press briefing, Secretary Leo Tereso Magno clarified that the project is moving forward, confirming strong interest from private entities in partnering with the government.

“There are three to four private individuals and companies aggressively showing interest in collaborating on the MRP (Mindanao Railway Project) master plan,” Magno said.

He said the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and MinDA are finalizing the project’s terms of reference, with an expected release by December.

The Mindanao Railway Project Phase 1, spanning 100.2 km., will connect the cities of Davao, Tagum, and Digos.

Land acquisition is underway for this segment, which will include eight stations at an estimated cost of PHP81.6 billion.

The railway aims to serve 122,000 passengers daily, reducing travel time from Tagum City to Digos City from three hours to one hour.

Once fully completed, the Mindanao Railway Project will span 1,544 km., linking key areas in Mindanao, including Davao, General Santos, Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, Cotabato, Zamboanga, Butuan, Surigao, and Malaybalay.

Magno acknowledged the need to update the project’s design, as elements of the original plan are outdated.

“Unless there are new changes, the DOTr has affirmed that this is the latest direction for the MRP,” he said.

The MRP remains a flagship infrastructure project aimed at enhancing connectivity and boosting economic growth in Mindanao

