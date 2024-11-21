Amicus Curiae: Manila hosts APAA 2024 conference

The Philippines has the 4th highest number of new intellectual property rights (IPR) filings and registrations in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) reported that there were 71,623 new IPR filings in the Philippines in 2023 broken down into 4,889 patents, 65,219 trademarks, and 1,515 industrial designs.

This was mentioned during the speech delivered by Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero during the opening ceremony of the 76th Council Meeting of the Asian Patent Attorneys Association (APAA) at the SMX Convention Center and Conrad Hotel in Pasay City, Metro Manila from November 18 to 21, 2024.

Escudero emphasized the achievements of the Philippines in Intellectual Property practice with respect to the contributions of the country in the IP filings statistics.

Sen. Escudero urged major reforms which must be made to our national innovation system, which encompasses the academe, the government, and the business sector.

He ended his keynote address by encouraging the country’s efforts to further the IP practice and its importance: “We must do more to boost and support the local production of knowledge by our home-grown scientists and researchers. We play an important and integral role in developing not only the countries where we live but in developing the world in which we live in.”

“In the hope, in the dream that we can make this a better place than our world when we were born in it, than our children when they were born in it. Hopefully, our grandchildren and our children’s grandchildren will live in a far better place than where we are living today.” Escudero said.

Established in December 1969, membership of APAA is open to individuals practicing the profession of patent attorney in the Asian region as well as organizations that comprise such individuals and are constituted in the Asian region.

Some of APAA’s activities include exchanging information and views concerning Intellectual Property (IP) protection on issues involving anti-counterfeiting, copyright, patents, designs, trademarks, and emerging IP rights, and their enforcement in different jurisdictions.

The Organizing Committee of the 76th APAA Council Meeting in Manila is led by Chairman Atty. Lorna Kapunan and Co-Chairman Atty. Pablo Gancayco. Intellectual Property Association of the Philippines (IPAP) is led by Atty. Rico Domingo, IPAP President, and Atty. Ferdinand Fider, IPAP Chairman.

Learning curve

Atty. Kapunan explained that the purpose of the conference is to enlighten and inspire attendees. She noted that the timing of the event is perfect for promoting the Philippines on the global stage.

With over 1,200 participants, the conference kicked off with excitement and anticipation for what the week would bring. Atty. Kapunan expressed her pride in hosting this year’s APAA, and concluded with a heartfelt message: “Love the Philippines.”

“APAA is a well attended conference. This is a great opportunity for Asia to connect. This APAA conference is a learning curve for many. This is a seminar we hold for furthering IP practice and to share what we have, to meet other people, to network and impart knowledge“ Atty. Gancayco said.

APAA President Hari Subramaniam shared that the APAA conference is not just an event for networking, but an opportunity to form meaningful and lasting friendships. He described the conference as one that connects people on a deeper level, binding them together with a sense of camaraderie. He praised the event as the best of its kind, highlighting that every delegate is treated like a personal family member.

Atty. Fider emphasized that this year’s business sessions serve as both a social event and a valuable learning experience. He also highlighted the potential of AI, noting its ability to play a key role in mapping out the Philippines more efficiently.

4th hosting of APAA

Atty. Domingo mentioned that this marks the fourth time the Philippines is hosting the APAA conference. The Philippines previously hosted the APAA council meetings in 1990 (Manila Hotel), 2000 (Cebu), and 2011 (Shangri-La Makati). He emphasized the importance of protecting intellectual property, particularly in a country where 90% of businesses are small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

IPAP was founded on March 31, 1977 with the aim of professionalizing the steadily growing practice of IP law in the Philippines. It is the sole Philippine national group recognized by the APAA, the ASEAN Intellectual Property Association (AIPA), and the Association Internationale pour la Protection dela Propriete Industrielle (AIPPI).

Atty. Dennis R. Gorecho is the Junior Partner of the Sapalo Velez Bundang Bulilan Law Offices and a member of the IPAP Board of Trustees. For comments, e-mail [email protected], or call 09175025808 or 09088665786.)

