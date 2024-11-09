Magis Eagles escape CIT-U, stretch winning streak to 7 games

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles clinched their seventh straight win after outlasting the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats, 71-67, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 High School Basketball Tournament on Saturday, November 9.

The Magis Eagles cemented their hold of the No. 2 spot in the team standings despite tying their record with the USJ-R Baby Jaguars with 7-1 slate. This as the Magis Eagles lost to the Baby Jaguars in their season opener.

Nonetheless, it remains an impressive feat for the Magis Eagles as they extended their winning streak to seven games.

Meanwhile, the Junior Wildcats fell to a 5-4 slate despite their valiant effort to take down the defending champions.

Lian Kent Basa put on another stellar performance for the Magis Eagles after finishing with 20 points from his 6-of-13 shooting or 50% field goals during their CESAFI game on Saturday at the Cebu Coliseum. This is Basa’s second straight outing where he was named the “Best Player of the Game”.

The rookie guard added six boards, four assists, and one block in his all-around performance.

Eight lead changes

Fellow guard Froilan Maglasang added 16 markers with five rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Arturo Teruel and team captain Alden Cainglet combined for 15 points as the Magis Eagles fought a gritty Junior Wildcats that forced them to eight lead changes and six deadlocks.

The Magis Eagles fought their way back from a 10-point deficit, 28-38, early in the second half with their fourth quarter resurgence. The Junior Wildcats entered the final frame with a five-point cushion, 43-48, when the Magis Eagles rallied to a 12-8 run that cut the lead within one, 55-56.

Both teams traded haymakers with the Magis Eagles’ championship pedigree prevailing over the inexperienced Junior Wildcats to claim the victory in their CESAFI game.

Kiefe Russell Suarez spoiled his game-high 23 points for CIT-U, while Ryko John Batuigas added 15 points and Christian Joseph Bustillo with 10 points in their losing efforts.

Baby Warriors vs Greywolves

In the other CESAFI game, the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors routed the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 70-51, to finally enter the winning column after eight games.

Meanwhile, DBTC suffered their seventh defeat in nine games.

Xian Garcia dazzled with his 18 points along with six rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Neil Ibarita and Brad Miguel Yu each scored 11 points.

Jasheed Cyril Ybarra scored 13 points for DBTC.

