Building stronger communities: BE Grand Resort’s commitment to Bohol

Nestled in the picturesque island of Bohol, the BE Grand Resort is not just another luxury getaway; it embodies a commitment to sustainable tourism and community development.

In a destination renowned for its natural splendor, the resort is a shining example of how responsible tourism can create lasting positive impacts on local communities and environments.

A Commitment to Community and Economy

At the heart of BE Grand Resort’s mission is a dedication to uplifting the local community.

“BE Grand Resort creates job opportunities for Boholanos by hiring staff from Bohol and training them to become future leaders and hoteliers on this beautiful island,” says Rey Fabricante, the resort’s General Manager.

This initiative provides employment and fosters local professional growth, contributing to Bohol’s overall development.

Furthermore, the resort plays a pivotal role in stimulating the local economy.

“We boost and contribute to the local economy of Panglao by creating a business environment through our clients, guests, and local suppliers who patronize BE Grand Resort,” Fabricante explains.

The resort ensures its economic impact extends beyond its immediate operations by fostering strong relationships with local vendors and businesses.

Environmental Stewardship

BE Grand Resort Bohol is deeply committed to environmental sustainability. The resort has undertaken numerous eco-friendly initiatives to minimize its ecological footprint.

For instance, it participates in Earth Hour by switching off lights for an hour and has replaced disposable plastic amenities with eco-friendly alternatives.

This includes installing refillable shampoo, conditioner, and body gel bottles in the villas and providing aluminum drinking bottles for guests to use during their stay.

In addition to these measures, the resort has established a sustainable garden that supplies fresh vegetables and herbs to its kitchens.

“We serve vegetables and herbs fresh from the farm to our tables,” says Fabricante.

Doing this ensures the freshest ingredients for guests and reduces the carbon footprint associated with food transportation.

Community Engagement and Outreach

BE Grand Resort’s commitment to the community covers more than economic contributions. The resort regularly organizes community engagements and outreach programs.

Recently, they donated 20 almost new extra beds, used pillows, linens, and slippers to the Local Government of Panglao. They also actively participate in beach and ocean cleanup drives to preserve and sustain the local environment.

These efforts are complemented by the resort’s support for sports tourism. By collaborating with the Bohol Runners Club and the Provincial Youth Development Office, BE Grand Resort successfully hosted the BE Bohol International Marathon (BIM) for the second time last August 25, 2024. This positions Panglao and Bohol as premier destinations for local and international tourists.

“This year is special because BIM promotes sports tourism here in Bohol. August is a lean month, but when we do the marathon, all the resorts around the location become full. And, well, we have charity also. So, the proceeds of the event go to the BARK Shelter and the orphanage. We also organize feeding programs,” said Michael Yu, Bohol Runners Club Cofounder.

“It’s important to encourage our youth and local runners to be involved regularly in sports and fitness,” Fabricante emphasizes.

Exceptional Guest Experience

While BE Grand Resort is dedicated to sustainability and community development, it has never wavered in the quality of its services.

The resort is committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences by continually investing in staff training.

“We ensure all guests have a memorable experience by sending our staff to different trainings, such as the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence Training to be conducted by DOT this coming October and the Art of Engagement this coming November,” Fabricante notes.

Guest satisfaction is a top priority for BE Grand Resort Bohol, and it shows in the rave reviews and repeat visits from delighted guests. The resort’s high service standards and luxurious amenities make every stay extraordinary.

A Vision for the Future

BE Grand Resort’s partnership with its team is built on mutual respect and a shared vision for innovation and excellence.

The resort partnered with professional chef Jenzel Fontilla to reimagine their dining outlets such as The Monkey Bar, Lune, and The Bridge.

Executive Chef Jenzel Fontilla reflects on this relationship: “Mutual respect and loyalty are core values essential to our partnership with Mr. Grand and Ms. Nova. Our partnership extends beyond our business ventures, as they’ve become like family to us—godparents, and we’re grateful for their guidance and mentorship.”

Looking ahead, BE Grand Resort aims to expand its signature restaurants and continue supporting local suppliers.

“Our team will remain dedicated to delivering exceptional food and service, striving for excellence and innovation. We’re committed to further elevating our standards, aiming to secure even more prestigious international awards and expand our portfolio of signature restaurants. We aim to continue supporting local suppliers and fostering a strong network of partners who share our passion for quality and community,” Chef Fontilla assures.

This commitment to quality and community is the bedrock of the resort’s plans.

