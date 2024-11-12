Comelec tells Quiboloy to respond to disqualification case

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) ordered the camp of senatorial aspirant and detained Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) founder Apollo Quiboloy to respond to the disqualification case filed against him.

The Comelec First Division ordered Quiboloy to file his “answer cum memorandum” at the poll body headquarters at Palacio del Gobernador in Intramuros, Manila.

“Respondent is hereby DIRECTED to file a verified ANSWER CUM MEMORANDUM to the Verified Petition dated 15 October 2023,” said Comelec’s summons dated Oct. 28 but was only obtained by INQUIRER.net over the weekend.

“Failure to file a verified Answer cum memorandum within the reglementary period shall bar Respondent from submitting contravening evidence,” the document said.

The Comelec said Quiboloy’s case would be deemed submitted for resolution upon the receipt of his “answer cum memorandum” or upon the expiration of the period to do so, whichever comes first.

Comelec’s summons

Quiboloy’s lawyer, Mark Tolentino, on Tuesday said they have yet to receive the Comelec’s summons.

“But we will file a corresponding pleading,” Tolentino told INQUIRER.net in a Viber message.

The jailed KJC founder filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for senator through an authorized representative under the Tolentino wing of the Workers Party of the Philippines (WPP).

This, however, triggered a controversy as the other faction of WPP, led by Sonny Matula, who also filed his COC for senator, questioned Quiboloy’s application.

The Comelec previously declared that WPP has two “wings”: One led by Matula and the other by Tolentino.

But Matula said they were not aware of Quiboloy’s bid under WPP while Tolentino said they invited the detained sect leader to become their member, which he accepted.

Nuisance candidate

Matula even filed a petition to declare Quiboloy as a nuisance candidate on the grounds of material misrepresentation over the detained KJC founder’s party designation, but the opposite camp shrugged it off and filed a counter-petition seeking Matula’s disqualification.

Nevertheless, the Comelec earlier said that Quiboloy may still run as an independent candidate if his party nomination gets annulled.

Quiboloy then asked Comelec to just declare him an independent aspirant.

Quiboloy has been rushed to hospital due to “irregular heartbeat”, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Monday.

He has been detained at the PNP Custodial Center in Quezon City after being arrested at KJC compound in Davao City last September over human trafficking and child abuse charges.

