Cesafi Final 4 duel: UC Webmasters outlasts USJ-R Jaguars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters clawed their way to a hard-fought 58-53 victory over the gritty University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars on Thursday night, securing their third trip to the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Men’s Basketball Tournament finals.

The back-and-forth clash at the Cebu Coliseum was anything but the lopsided affair many anticipated, transforming into a grueling four-quarter battle marked by no holds barred moments.

Entering with a twice-to-beat advantage, UC exploded out of the gates, building an 11-point lead, 21-10, in the early minutes.

However, the Jaguars, heavy underdogs on paper, showcased unrelenting tenacity. Chipping away at the deficit, USJ-R ignited a comeback, leveling the score at 24-all as the second quarter began and staying within striking distance at halftime, 34-29.

Second half, playoff basketball

The second half featured playoff basketball which completely contrasts their elimination round encounter with UC winning by a huge margin.

This time, the game saw six lead changes and seven deadlocks, both teams traded blows in a defensive slugfest. USJ-R capitalized on UC’s slower pace, especially when big man Mark Ecal logged extended minutes in the third period.

The quarter ended in a tense 40-all stalemate, setting the stage for a pivotal final frame.

USJ-R briefly seized momentum when Felvic Dorado drilled a jumper to give the Jaguars a 50-48 edge with 3:50 remaining.

However, their momentum was stymied by foul trouble. UC’s Ricofer Sordilla calmly sank crucial free throws to tie the game at 50 with under three minutes left.

Libatog rose to occasion

In the clutch, UC’s leading scorer and eventual “Player of the Game” Ray Charles Libatog rose to the occasion. Libatog’s back-to-back baskets pushed UC ahead 54-50 with a minute on the clock. A controversial offensive foul on USJ-R’s El John Lacaya during a screen on Libatog further deflated the Jaguars, who struggled to find their rhythm in the dying moments.

USJ-R captain Elmer Echavez Jr. missed a crucial putback and a three-point attempt, and the Jaguars resorted to fouling Jepherson Nonol, who split his free throws to extend UC’s lead to 56-50.

In a desperate bid, USJ-R’s Suarez drained a clutch corner three-pointer, slicing the lead to three with seconds remaining.

Yet, the clock proved their ultimate adversary. Forced to foul, they sent Luther Leonard to the line, and he coolly buried both shots, sealing UC’s hard-earned victory.

UC’s Libatog, Angelio

Libatog led UC with 11 points, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

John Carlo Angelio contributed nine points and seven boards. For the valiant Jaguars, Echavez Jr., playing his final game, posted 10 points, nine rebounds, three steals, and an assist. Dorado and Jay Deiparine chipped in nine points apiece.

The Webmasters now await the winner of the other semifinal clash between defending champions and second-seed University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and third-seed Benedicto College Cheetahs.

