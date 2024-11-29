Cebu’s Nic Cabañero earns spot in UAAP Season 87 Mythical Five

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City’s pride, Nic Cabañero, continues to carve his name into UAAP history.

The 6-foot-3 “King Tiger” of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers has been named to the prestigious UAAP Season 87 Mythical Five, elevating his status to the collegiate basketball’s elite talents.

Cabañero’s stellar performance was pivotal in guiding the Growling Tigers to the Final Four, securing the third seed and setting up a Final Four showdown with the second-seeded University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons.

His selection places him among the league’s top performers, including reigning MVP Kevin Quiambao (DLSU), teammate Mo Tounkara, FEU’s rookie sensation Veejay Pre, and UE’s dynamic Precious Momowei.

Ranked as the No. 2 player this season, Cabañero averaged an impressive 16.29 points across 14 games, narrowly trailing Quiambao’s 16.64-point average.

The former UAAP scoring champion led the league in total field goals made, with a 5.93 average, edging out Quiambao’s 5.71. His prowess extended to two-point field goals, where he topped the charts with a 5.0 per game average and an efficient 51.09% shooting clip.

Cabañero also showcased his versatility and reliability, ranking second in total free throws made. His overall contributions include 76 rebounds, 27 assists, 13 steals, and two blocks — a testament to his all-around game and leadership on the court.

Cabañero and the Growling Tigers now set their sights on a challenging semifinal matchup against the UP Fighting Maroons on November 30 at 3:30 PM at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. UST faces an uphill battle, needing to win twice to advance, but with Cabañero leading the charge, an upset remains within reach.

In the other semifinal matchup, top-seeded DLSU squares off against the fourth-seeded Adamson Soaring Falcons at 6:30 PM, promising a thrilling night of UAAP basketball.

