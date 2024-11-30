Bonifacio’s legacy of integrity, accountability must guide nation

MANILA, Philippines – As the nation celebrated Bonifacio Day on Saturday, House of Representatives Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez called for integrity, unity, and accountability, reminding Filipinos that these values are essential in building a stronger and more resilient nation.

“Today, as we honor the courage and sacrifices of Gat Andres Bonifacio, the Father of the Philippine Revolution, we are reminded of the vital role of integrity, unity, and accountability in nation-building,” he said in his Bonifacio Day message, citing the enduring relevance of the national hero’s principles.

“In these challenging times, when the principles of democracy and good governance are put to the test, let us draw inspiration from Bonifacio’s bravery and steadfast commitment to the truth.”

He also honored Bonifacio’s bravery, underscoring his fight against oppression and his unwavering commitment to freedom, justice, and the welfare of the Filipino people.

“Bonifacio stood against tyranny and division, championing the ideals of freedom, justice, and the welfare of the Filipino people above all else,” he added.

“His life reminds us that genuine leadership demands not just strength, but also respect for others and a deep sense of responsibility to uphold the greater good.”

Romualdez urged Filipinos to face challenges with unwavering resolve and a collective belief in the nation’s potential to move forward and progress.

He also called on Filipinos to reject fear and discord, and instead work together in the spirit of “bayanihan” to build a nation grounded on peace, justice, and prosperity for all.

“As we commemorate Bonifacio’s legacy, may his patriotism inspire us to remain vigilant, principled, and united as we navigate these turbulent times. Together, let us honor his memory by safeguarding the democracy and freedom he fought so valiantly to achieve,” he said. (PNA)

