Bonifacio Day: Double pay for private sector workers, says DOLE

MANILA – Private sector workers who will report to work on Saturday are entitled to receive 200 percent (double-pay) of their daily wage.

In a labor advisory Friday, Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma reminded the employers to follow the pay rules for Bonifacio Day, a regular holiday.

The DOLE said employees who report to work on the said day will receive 200 percent of their wage for that day for the first eight hours (basic wage x 200 percent).

For work done in excess of eight hours, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day (hourly rate of the basic wage x 200 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked).

On the other hand, if the employee reported to work during a regular holiday that also falls on the employee’s rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the basic wage of 200 percent (basic wage x 200 percent × 130 percent).

For work done in excess of eight hours during a regular holiday that also falls on the employee’s rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day (hourly rate of the basic wage x 200 percent 130 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked).

If the employee does not work, the employer shall pay 100 percent of the employee’s wage for that day, provided that the employee reports to work or is on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the regular holiday.

If the day immediately preceding the regular holiday is a non-working day in the establishment or the scheduled rest day of the employee, a holiday pay must be granted if the worker reports to work or is on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the non-working day or rest day (basic wage x 100 percent).

Nov. 30 marks the 161st birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio, the founder of revolutionary group Katipunan which stood up against the Spanish invaders. (PNA)

