Pagasa warns of heavy rainfall on Sunday (Dec. 1)

By: Faith Argosino - Inquirer.net | December 01,2024 - 12:44 PM

Pagasa issues moderate to intense rainfall warning for Sunday

DECLOGGING. The Department of Public Works and Highways deploys workers to remove mud and other waste materials that cause flooding along Zapote Road in Las Piñas City in this photo taken on Sept. 2, 2024. | PNA file photo by Avito Dalan

MANILA, Philippines — Some parts of Luzon and Visayas are expected to experience downpours after they were placed under a moderate to intense rainfall warning on Sunday morning, according to the state weather service.

In its 11 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the following areas may experience heavy rainfall due to shearline:

Heavy to Intense (100-200 mm)

  • Quezon
  • Camarines Norte
  • Camarines Sur
  • Albay
  • Sorsogon
  • Catanduanes
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Occidental Mindoro
  • Marinduque
  • Romblon

Moderate to Heavy (50-100 mm)

  • Laguna
  • Batangas
  • Palawan
  • Masbate
  • Aklan
  • Capiz
  • Antique
  • Northern Samar
  • Eastern Samar
  • Samar
  • Biliran

“Forecast rainfall may be higher in mountainous and elevated areas. Moreover, impacts in some areas may be worsened by significant antecedent rainfall,” Pagasa warned.

Earlier, the state weather bureau said shearline will bring rain over most parts of Southern Luzon, Metro Manila and some areas in Visayas.

