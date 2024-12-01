Pagasa warns of heavy rainfall on Sunday (Dec. 1)

MANILA, Philippines — Some parts of Luzon and Visayas are expected to experience downpours after they were placed under a moderate to intense rainfall warning on Sunday morning, according to the state weather service.

In its 11 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the following areas may experience heavy rainfall due to shearline:

Heavy to Intense (100-200 mm)

Quezon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Catanduanes

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Moderate to Heavy (50-100 mm)

Laguna

Batangas

Palawan

Masbate

Aklan

Capiz

Antique

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

“Forecast rainfall may be higher in mountainous and elevated areas. Moreover, impacts in some areas may be worsened by significant antecedent rainfall,” Pagasa warned.

Earlier, the state weather bureau said shearline will bring rain over most parts of Southern Luzon, Metro Manila and some areas in Visayas.

