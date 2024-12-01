Cebu City finishes 6th in Batang Pinoy final medal tally

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The final medal tally for the Batang Pinoy National Finals has been officially released, with the Cebu City’s Niños securing a commendable sixth-place finish after five days of intense competition in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

The Niños wrapped up their campaign with a total of 35 gold, 30 silver, and 40 bronze medals.

Although their performance was strong, it fell short of their impressive 2023 campaign, where they finished with 39 golds, 43 silvers, and 46 bronzes in Manila.

While initially expected to place fourth, Cebu City was edged out by General Santos City, which took the fifth place with 36 golds, 30 silvers, and 40 bronzes. Davao City held onto fourth place, finishing with 39 golds, 44 silvers, and 37 bronzes.

The overall champion of this year’s event, which featured 30 sports disciplines, was Pasig City, dominating with 105 golds, 64 silvers, and 116 bronzes.

This marked a decisive win as Pasig dethroned multi-time champions Baguio City, which placed second with 92 golds, 72 silvers, and 89 bronzes. Quezon City rounded out the top three with 59 golds, 55 silvers, and 53 bronzes.

Despite sending a smaller delegation this year—410 athletes, down from 780 in 2023—the Cebu City Niños demonstrated resilience and talent, claiming multiple golds across various sports.

They excelled in weightlifting, where they won seven gold medals, and dancesports, with eight golds. Additionally, they impressed in gymnastics (five golds), arnis (four golds), and other sports including futsal, jiu-jitsu, karatedo, taekwondo, and boxing.

Meanwhile, neighboring cities also made their mark with Lapu-Lapu City securing 16th place with a 16-9-13 medal tally, Mandaue City placed 18th with 14-14-15, and Toledo City finished 58th with a 5-2-5 medal haul.

