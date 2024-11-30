Toledo City’s lean Batang Pinoy delegation brings home 12 medals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ‘lean but mean’ Toledo City delegation in the recently concluded Batang Pinoy National Finals in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan wrapped their campaign decently with 12 medals in hand.

Headed by 22nd ASEAN+ Age-Group Chess Championships 2024 gold medalist Apple Rubin, Toledo City’s athletes brought home five golds, two silvers, and five bronzes from the five-day national meet, where they competed against athletes coming from various Local Government Units (LGUs) in the country.

Rubin won three of these gold medals in the chess event’s rapid, 960 rapid, an ASEAN chess blitz categories.

Meanwhile, George Emmanuel Roque Manos topped the boys kumite +76 kilogram division in the karatedo event, while Jose Martin Omayan also shone in Taekwondo’s cadet male under-176 centimeter kyurogi event.

Besides the three gold medals, Rubin also earned two silver medals, Toledo’s two silvers in the chess’ blitz and standard events, and a bronze in the ASEAN chess rapid.

On the other hand, Toledo City’s bronze medalists were Clarissa Louise Gallego in taekwondo’s individual cadet female and team female kata.

She, along with teammates Hannah Remeticado and Lorraine Fernandez, won the bronze in the team cadet female category.

Also, Audrey Gayle Arnaiz, Maria Avril Rivera, and Gabrielli Athena Trocio bagged the bronze medal in the team junior female kata.

Rubin’s sister, Dona Jane Rubin, earned a bronze medal in the ASEAN chess blitz category.

