PHLPost unveils world’s longest postage stamp

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Postal Corp. (PHLPost) on Friday unveiled what it described as the world’s longest usable postage stamp, measuring 4 centimeters (1.5 inches) by 23.4 cm (9.2 inches).

Postmaster General Luis Carlos said the special 2024 Christmas, titled “Simbang Gabi sa Ilog Pasig” (Christmas Dawn Masses along Pasig River), is a creative work by Gelo Andres, developed in partnership with Renacimiento Manila.

Renacimiento is a group of artists, creators and history enthusiasts.

It features unique embellishments, including blue iridescent ink on the river and suprametal-multilevel embossing depicting the churches.

“This depicts the churches along [or near] the Pasig River, from Binondo to as far as Antipolo, that Filipinos flock to for Christmas dawn Masses,” Carlos said during the launch.

The Catholic churches highlighted on the stamp are Binondo, Quiapo, Manila Cathedral, Sta. Ana, San Felipe Neri, San Pedro Macati, Guadalupe, Pasig and Antipolo.

The Pasig River is historically significant, having served as an important waterway before and during the Spanish colonial era.

Carlos mentioned that the Manila Central Post Office building was constructed by the Pasig River to facilitate the transport of mail and packages via the waterway.

In addition to honoring the Catholic tradition of Simbang Gabi, Carlos said the stamp celebrates the Philippines’ distinction of hosting the world’s longest Christmas season, which stretches from September until the Feast of the Three Kings on the first Sunday of January after the new year.

“As the vibrant hues of dawn light up the Pasig River and its surroundings, so does this stamp illuminate the essence of Christmas, which is love, joy, peace and hope,” he added.

