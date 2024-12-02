Man from Lapu-Lapu nabbed for selling lewd videos of nieces

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man was arrested by the agents of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7), after he allegedly lured his nieces, who are all minors, to perform lewd acts online.

The suspect was identified as Jhufil Henson, a resident of Lapu-Lapu City.

The rescue operation happened last November 27 at the suspect’s residence.

Based on the investigation conducted by NBI-7, the suspect would contact foreign customers who would pay him $40 or P2,240 each to watch lewd acts online.

During the operation led by NBI Agent Contesa Lastimoso, agents were able to rescue a 1-month-old child and twin girls, who were only 8-years-old.

Agents also recovered from the suspect’s residence some sex toys and a cellular phone that he would allegedly use in his illegal activity.

The operation was based on a search warrant issued by Judge Nelson Leyco of Branch 27 of the Lapu-Lapu City Regional Trial Court (RTC).

Aside from the suspect, NBI-7 agents also arrested the mothers of the children who were his own sisters.

Henson is currently facing charges for the violation of Republic Act No. 11930 that punishes the online sexual abuse and exploitation of children, the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022, and R.A. 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse.

An additional charge for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 was also be filed against him after agents found illegal drugs in his residence.

