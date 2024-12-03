DTI-7 on Christmas items’ prices: Cebu establishments compliant

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Approximately 35,000 establishments in Cebu are compliant with the suggested retail prices (SRP) of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), an official from the regional office reported on Tuesday.

Joy Suralta, chief of DTI-7 Consumer Protection Division, said in a news forum on Tuesday, that these establishments were from the highly urbanized cities and Cebu Province.

Suralta said that this was in compliance and in accordance with DTI’s SRP of basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPCs).

“Rest assured that these establishments cannot increase the prices of their products unless they provide an explanation to the DTI on how they came up with the increase,” Suralta said in Cebuano.

Suralta said that there were around 20 manufacturers that were “very cooperative” with their SRP.

She said that the agency ensured that the increase of prices “would be reasonable” and could provide affordable products to the public.

The DTI regularly provides updated SRP for BNPCs such as, but not limited to, canned and other food products, bottled water, dairy, and common household or kitchen supplies.

Compliance with price guide

Suralta added that big supermarkets were compliant with the 2024 Noche Buena Price Guide released by the agency earlier in November.

The price guide was there to make the consumers aware that there were various choices the DTI had provided, Suralta said.

“What we emphasized here is for them to be wise consumers in buying the items that are appropriate for their plan,” she added.

The DTI said in its website that that the guide included prices for 236 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) from 22 Noche Buena manufacturers across 12 categories: ham, queso de bola, fruit cocktail, cheese, sandwich spread, all-purpose cream, mayonnaise, pasta noodles, elbow and salad macaroni, tomato and spaghetti sauce.

The prices of ham ranges from P170-P928.50; queso de bola from P210-P445; fruit cocktail from P61.76-P302.50; cheese from P56.50-P310; mayonnaise from P20.40-P245.85; all-purpose cream from P36.50-P72; sandwich spread from P27-P 263.60; pasta/spaghetti from P32-P114; elbow macaroni from P30.50-P126.25; tomato sauce from P16.50-P92.85; salad macaroni from P36.50-P126.25, and spaghetti sauce from P28.50-P103.

The DTI said that the price guide would remain effective until December 31 to ensure access to reasonably priced products through Media Noche.

