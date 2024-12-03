Comelec-Mandaue: ACM road show starts December 4

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines —The Commission on Elections in Mandaue City (Comelec-Mandaue) will begin the Automated Counting Machine (ACM) road show in the barangays on Wednesday, December 4.

Comelec-Mandaue will bring the Automated Counting Machine in Barangay Tawason, offering voters a chance to experience the voting process firsthand.

Comelec-Mandaue Election Assistant Jacqueline Reuyan said that each of the 27 barangays would be allocated 20 sample ballots.

During a road show, voters will be given a sample ballot, where they will shade their chosen candidates, and insert it into the machine.

The Automated Counting Machine road show kicked-off nationwide on Monday, December 2. The new poll machines will be used in the 2025 midterm elections.

In Mandaue City, the launching was conducted at the City Cultural and Sports Complex.

The roadshow aims to familiarize voters with the poll machine, ensuring they know how to use the technology.

The caravan will continue until January 30.

Comelec-Mandaue Election Assistant Reuyan said that each precinct would be equipped with an ACM during the elections. Mandaue alone has 271 clustered precincts and over 238,000 registered voters.

