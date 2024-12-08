Cortes turns Chicago Bulls’ 2-three peat legacy into UV’s blueprint

CEBU CITY, Philippines — University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers head coach Gary Cortes has etched his name among the greats in Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) basketball, securing his sixth championship and completing his second three-peat.

But Cortes’ journey to this monumental achievement has a unique narrative—one inspired by the legendary Chicago Bulls of the NBA in the 90s.

Speaking after his team’s decisive 72-55 victory over the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters in Game 2 of the best-of-three finals, Cortes shared that his team’s championship run was modeled after the iconic Bulls dynasty led by Michael Jordan and coach Phil Jackson.

The Bulls famously achieved two three-peat titles from 1991-1993 and 1996-1998.

“This victory is special for us because we’ve done a three-peat before, lost the title, and now we’ve done it again,” said Cortes.

“I told my players before the season that we’re going to follow in the footsteps of the Chicago Bulls which is the two three-peats.”

SERIOUS CHALLENGE

Despite his confidence, Cortes admitted that the finals against UC posed a serious challenge. The Webmasters had already defeated the Green Lancers during the elimination round, 57-55, making UV extra cautious heading into the championship series.

“We didn’t expect to win by a large margin in the finals,” Cortes said.

“In fact, we made only a small batch of championship t-shirts to avoid waste in case UC forced a Game 3 and beat us. That’s how careful we were because their team was strong and couldn’t be underestimated.”

Ultimately, UV’s hallmark defense proved to be the difference, paving the way for their transition offense and securing the title.

MILESTONE

While the Green Lancers celebrated their championship, they also bid farewell to team captain Jimpaul Amistoso and veterans Froilan Maglasang and PJ Taliman, who are set to graduate.

For Amistoso, the championship marked another milestone in UV’s tradition of excellence.

Having been a Green Lancer since high school, Amistoso considered this title less extraordinary—not out of discontent, but because winning has become a part of UV’s culture.

“I’m used to being a champion because that’s the UV culture,” Amistoso said.

“Even though UC was very strong, I had full trust in my teammates,” he added.

This season, Amistoso credited Cortes for pushing the team hard in practice while fostering a relaxed yet focused atmosphere built on trust, brotherhood, and championship belief in their system.

