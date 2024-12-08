A starlit safari: One Tectona Hotel ushers a wildly festive holidays

One Tectona Hotel invites the holiday magic with the official lighting of its safari-inspired Christmas tree set against the tranquil nature backdrop on December 2, 2024.

The destination’s gigantic holiday centerpiece boasts decor that pays tribute to the woodlands, adorned with animals nestled among its branches and balls with striking animal prints. Beside it, a human-sized religious nativity, otherwise known as Belen, set a reminder of the timeless story that binds this festive season together.

Themed “A Starlit Christmas at the Woodlands,” each detail evoked the untamed beauty of nature, creating a wildlife display that resonates with One Tectona Hotel’s core as a premier hotel wreathed with pocket forests at a highland locale in the Municipality of Liloan.

“Christmas is the time of faith, hope, and above all, love. A love that inspires us to excel in our craft and deliver exceptional experiences to our guests. This tree lighting symbolizes the light and the joy we strive to share with everyone who walks through our doors. Let this season renew our dedication to service and inspire us more to spread a life of love for all,” said Duros Managing Director Adie Gallares.

As the lights flickered to life, their glow carried the soft tune of rondalla. The music danced in the cool December air, perfect for the vibrancy of the season set with the tranquil beauty of the hotel’s natural surroundings. Adding flair to the festivities were the Don Bosco Choir, performing refurbished renditions of classic carols, leaving guests awe-struck.

As nights sparkle brighter at One Tectona Hotel, it magnified the essence of oneness for particularly gathering some of the hallmarks of its continued growth, including Duros Group Chairman Rafaelito Barino, Duros Group President Fe Barino, Duros Land VP for Admin and Finance Rhea Mantuha-Andales, Duros Group Board of Directors, Duros Hotels Managing Director Adie Gallares, and DOT Region 7 Director Judy Gabato.

Skip the city, celebrate the holidays province-style

It’s time to make a new “first” this holiday season at the One Tectona Hotel located at Liloan, Cebu.

Besides its cozy and spacious rooms, it’s a go-to destination for its many offerings, including an outdoor pool, cafe, bike hire, indoor fitness center, and a scenery that is undeniably a feast for the senses. Guests may also leverage the following amenities:

Fun Lounge – an entertainment space stocked with fun-filled activities like billiards, darts, video games and karaoke, good for 10 to 15 people. Packages are available with food and drinks provided by Teak Modern Cuisine.

Fitness Center – The facility offers hotel guests a variety of fitness options, including cardio and weight training equipment. It also features spacious areas for activities like yoga or Zumba, providing flexibility to suit individual preferences.

Woodlands Golf Academy – whether a first-timer or a seasoned golfer, the amenity offers you the thrill of the sport with quality facilities and an opportunity to earn expert coaching set at a spacious golf course;

Nueve Spa – escape the hustle and delve into deep relaxation this holiday season with this newly debuted wellness space at the One Tectona Hotel;

Executive Boardroom and Lounge – perched atop the hotel, this space is perfect for corporate gatherings, complemented with a steak and whisky bar and refined with a 360-view of the majestic foothills of Liloan;

Woodlands Clubhouse – A versatile venue designed for both corporate events and intimate gatherings, it includes an outdoor lap pool, which is also accessible to hotel guests.

Teak Modern Cuisine – a gastronomic adventure awaits you at Teak Modern Cuisine, offering signature Asian and Western dishes with contemporary flairs.

The Woodlands Events Place – Duros Hotels responds to the growing demand for MICE venues in Cebu with this modern events facility. Designed to harmonize with the natural beauty of the Woodlands Enclave, it comfortably accommodates up to 500 guests and is poised to become the premier MICE destination in northern Cebu.

All these and more will make your holidays truly special—uniquely rustic and beautifully connected to nature.

A new era of resort living in 2025

The Duros Group of Companies sets its gaze for massive expansion efforts in 2025, with projects expected to rise from the southern part of the Cebu Province to its northernmost tip.

During a media huddle organized at its recently introduced Executive Lounge, the conglomerate announced its resort residences series, which will soon rise in the towns of Oslob, Moalboal, Camotes, and what is called to be the largest residential development located north of Cebu, particularly in the Municipality of Daanbantayan, The Mentigi Point.

This announcement underscores Duros Group’s continued commitment to shaping Cebu’s real estate landscape, offering innovative developments that balance progress with the province’s rich cultural and natural heritage.

For bookings and reservations, you may contact 0917 830 6947 or reach out to One Tectona Hotel’s official Facebook page.