Kanlaon: Phivolcs records more ash emissions; eruption possible

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded 28 more ash emissions or “ashing” events at Kanlaon Volcano and warned that increased ash discharge may lead to “eruptive unrest.”

In an advisory on Saturday morning, Nov. 9, Phivolcs said, “The public is reminded that Alert Level 2 (increasing unrest) prevails over Kanlaon, but that current activity at the summit crater may lead to eruptive unrest and an increase in the Alert Level.”

Phivolcs recorded 28 ash emission episodes on Friday, Nov. 8.

The events lasted between four minutes and an hour and 18 minutes, generating gray ash plumes that rose between 300 to 800 meters above the crater before drifting west.

“Ash emission has been generally ‘quiet’ and occurred without seismic or infrasound signals,” the state volcanologist said.

Kanlaon ashing

The latest “ashing” event happened on Saturday, Nov. 9, between 5:46 and 7:02 a.m, generating a light-gray plume that rose up to 750 meters above the crater before drifting southwest.

Sitio Bais in Barangay Yubo, La Carlota City and Barangay Sag-ang, La Castellana town in Negros Occidental province reported traces of ash.

Barangays Yubo and Sag-ang said it also experienced fumes containing sulfur.

Phivolcs, however, said ash samples from ash emission events on Oct. 19, Nov. 2 and Nov. 5 revealed the ash consisted mainly of pulverized old rock, not material from new magma.

Kanlaon emitted 4,701 tonnes of sulfur dioxide on Friday, Nov. 8, which is higher than the average rate of 4,299 tonnes per day since the volcano erupted last June 3, according to the state volcanologist.

Phivolcs warned the public anew to be ready and not to enter the volcano’s four kilometer-radius permanent danger zone (PDZ).The Department of Environment and Natural Resources recently planted the first flag to mark Kanlaon Volcano’s PDZ.

