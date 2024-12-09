CESAFI VOLLEYBALL FINALS: UC dethrones USJ-R, claims elusive boys volleyball title

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters delivered a stunning upset to dethrone the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Boys High School Volleyball Tournament Finals on Sunday, December 8, at the USPF Lahug Campus gymnasium.

The Baby Webmasters, entering the championship as underdogs, shocked the previously unbeaten and heavily favored Baby Jaguars with a gritty four-set victory, 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 26-24, to capture their first title since 2018.

UC made their intentions clear by dominating the first two sets. Powered by the offensive firepower of team captain John Emmanuel Roda and Winky Soriano, along with strong defensive plays from their blockers, the Baby Webmasters dictated the tempo.

Their aggressive play left the defending champions scrambling to keep up as UC surged to a commanding 2-0 set lead.

Down two sets, the Baby Jaguars mounted a spirited comeback in the third. Ralph Tan, Justine Dave Manzano, and Crayven Camandona found their rhythm, turning the set into a thrilling exchange of rallies and lead changes. USJ-R led by as many as five points, 21-16, but UC narrowed the gap to 23-24 before Camandona’s decisive attack sealed the set, 25-23, keeping USJ-R’s title hopes alive.

The fourth set showcased the heart and determination of both teams. USJ-R appeared poised to force a fifth set, taking another five-point lead at 18-13 through service aces and by capitalizing on UC’s errors.

However, UC refused to back down.

With Roda, Soriano, and Paul Gabie spearheading the attack, UC clawed their way back, tying the set at 19-all. The two teams traded blows, tying again at 23-all in a tense battle for momentum.

Coming off a timeout, UC executed a perfectly timed play as Roda shifted to the right side, delivering a pinpoint attack to reach match point at 24-23.

USJ-R’s Marc Lemuel Tangon responded with a powerful spike to level the score at 24-all.

However, the relentless duo of Roda and Soriano sealed the championship with back-to-back attacks, clinching the fourth set, 26-24.

For UC head coach Allan Flores, the victory marked a momentous achievement, ending years of near-misses and heartbreaks.

“Of course, it’s very special for all of us,” said Flores. “We always fell short—either finishing as first runners-up or getting eliminated in the playoffs. But this time, the boys proved they’re capable of winning the title. It wasn’t an easy game. We braced ourselves for every comeback USJ-R made, but we stayed focused and determined.”

The championship win was particularly sweet for the UC Webmasters community, which was still reeling from the 0-2 sweep of UC’s men’s basketball team in the Cesafi Season 24 Men’s Basketball Finals against the 16-time champion UV Green Lancers just a day earlier.

