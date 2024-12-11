A year in review of Asociacion Benevola de Cebu Inc.’s growth and resilience

The Asociacion Benevola de Cebu Inc. (ABDCI) convened its annual general assembly on December 6, 2024, at the Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue Auditorium.

This year, we celebrated our 115th founding anniversary, a milestone that encapsulates the essence of our journey, resilience, compassion, and purpose. BENITO GAISANO Chairman Asociacion Benevola de Cebu, Inc. (ABDCI)

The event gathered key leaders, stakeholders, and dedicated members to review the organization’s accomplishments, celebrate its rich history, and chart its course for the future.

A Year of Growth and Resilience

The year 2024 marked as a significant year for ABDCI, characterized by growth, resilience, and a renewed commitment to its founding principles. Under the leadership of Chairman Benito Gaisano, the organization continued to deliver exceptional healthcare services, honor the departed, and contribute to community development.

To commemorate its 115th anniversary, ABDCI organized a series of events, including medical missions, recognition programs, and the unveiling of the ABDCI Legacy Hall. This milestone underscored the organization’s rich history, resilience, compassion, and purpose.

As Gaisano highlighted, “This year, we celebrated our 115th founding anniversary, a milestone that encapsulates the essence of our journey, resilience, compassion, and purpose. This celebration was marked by several highlights that underscore our values and achievements.”

By honoring its past and embracing the future, ABDCI remains steadfast in its mission to serve the community and uphold the legacy of its visionary founders.

Expanding Healthcare Horizons

ABDCI’s healthcare division experienced substantial growth in 2024. Chong Hua Hospital, a cornerstone of the organization, expanded its facilities and services to meet the evolving needs of the community. The development of Chong Hua Medical Mall further solidified ABDCI’s position as a leading healthcare provider, offering a comprehensive range of medical services under one roof.

Honoring the Past, Securing the Future

ABDCI’s commitment to honoring the past and securing the future was evident in its efforts to preserve historical sites. The organization focused on enhancing the Benevola Memorial Garden in Consolacion, a serene sanctuary of remembrance. A major project to restore the historic Cebu Chinese Cemetery was also initiated, ensuring that the legacy of the organization’s founders would be preserved for generations to come.

A New Era of Philanthropy

To further its philanthropic endeavors, ABDCI announced the establishment of the Benevola de Cebu Foundation. This foundation will focus on initiatives in health, education, disaster relief, and cultural preservation. By leveraging the organization’s resources and expertise, the foundation aims to make a positive impact on the lives of countless individuals and communities.

“The foundation will stand as a testament to the spirit of service and lies at the heart of ABDCI. It will extend our reach into areas that are vital to community well-being, such as health, education, disaster resilience, and the preservation of our shared Filipino-Chinese heritage,” Chairman Benito Gaisano said.

A Testament to Time and Resilience

Over the past year, ABDCI has demonstrated remarkable resilience, achieving significant milestones and forging lasting partnerships with stakeholders. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the organization remains steadfast in its commitment to its mission.

As Dr. Helen Po, President and CEO, stated, “This year has been a remarkable journey. Together, we have continued to navigate the lingering challenges of a post-pandemic world. But we did so with resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment to our mission of delivering exemplary service to our community.”

A Shared Vision for the Future

The annual general assembly concluded with the election of new Board of Trustees members and the appointment of external auditors. As ABDCI embarks on a new chapter, the organization remains devoted in its commitment to compassion, integrity, and excellence. By fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration, Asociacion Benevola de Cebu, Inc (ABDCI) is well-positioned to address the evolving healthcare needs of the community and contribute to a brighter future for all.