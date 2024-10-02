Excellence meets innovation: Chong Hua Medical Mall ushers in a new era of healthcare in the VisMin region

Chong Hua Medical Mall (CHMM), a pioneering medical mall in the VisMin region, officially opened its doors on October 1, 2024.

Chong Hua Medical Mall is designed not only as a place for treatment, but as an integrated healthcare destination, where the focus is on the entire patient experience, ensuring that every patient who walks through our doors will feel supported and cared for. BENITO GAISANO CHAIRMAN ASOSACION BENEVOLA DE CEBU, INC.

This 12-story state-of-the-art facility is poised to redefine healthcare in the region and its neighbors by offering a comprehensive range of clinical services and commercial establishments all under one roof.

A Vision Realized

Department of Health Secretary, Dr. Teodoro Herbosa graced the launching event along with Dr. Helen Po, President of Chong Hua Hospital, Dr. Joane Cosin, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Cesar Quiza, Medical Director of both Chong Hua Hospital Cebu and the Medical Mall.

Joining them were Benito Gaisano, Chairman of the Asosacion Benevola de Cebu Inc., and Chong Hua Medical Mall General Manager, Lourdes Orenza.

Dr. Helen Po, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who have been a part of this momentous event and highlighted the hospital’s vision for the state of the art medical mall moving forward.

“Chong Hua Medical Mall was conceived with bold vision to be the leading provider of quality healthcare combined with seamless patient experience in Visayas and Mindanao region by 2030,” Dr. Helen Po said.

Comprehensive Care and Convenience

Chong Hua Medical Mall offers a wide range of medical specialties, including radiology, cardiology, laboratory, and pharmacy services. With over 300 doctors available from Monday to Saturday, the facility caters to patients’ diverse healthcare needs. The state-of-the-art equipment ensures accurate and timely diagnosis.

“Chong Hua Medical Mall is designed not only as a place for treatment, but as an integrated healthcare destination, where the focus is on the entire patient experience, ensuring that every patient who walks through our doors will feel supported and cared for,” Benito Gaisano shared during his opening remarks.

Beyond treatment, the medical mall prioritizes convenience and accessibility. Each floor features a parking area for easy access to clinics, and patients can seamlessly transition between consultations, diagnostics, and various commercial amenities including food outlets, banks, nail salons, and convenience stores, all conveniently located within the facility.

Innovative Services

One of the standout features of CHMM is the “Meds-to-Go” service. This service allows patients to pre-order medications, pay online, and pick them up without delay, enhancing convenience. Additionally, the facility’s online access to diagnostic results and patient records streamlines the healthcare process, supporting advanced treatments and emergency services.

Expanding Services

CHMM will soon feature ambulatory surgical clinics for day procedures and a pharmacy drive-thru, significantly improving patients’ convenience and accessibility.

A New Era of Healthcare

The launch of CHMM marks a significant milestone in elevating patient care and experience in Cebu and neighboring islands. With its focus on patient-centric care, state-of-the-art facilities, and innovative services, the medical mall is set to become a premier healthcare destination in the region.

Chong Hua Medical Mall is located along J. Llorento, Capito Site, Cebu City opens from 9am to 10pm. For inquiries and more information reach them through their email at [email protected] or call 09688693527.

RELATED STORIES: