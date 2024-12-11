A Whimsical Wonderland: Solea Mactan Cebu’s CandyLand Christmas

Solea Mactan Cebu transformed into a magical Candy Land on November 29, 2024, ushering in the holiday season with a dazzling Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The resort was adorned with candy canes, nutcrackers, and twinkling lights, creating a festive atmosphere that captivated guests of all ages.

Solea Mactan Cebu’s CandyLand Christmas celebration was more than just an event; it was an immersive experience. The resort’s commitment to creating unforgettable memories for its guests was evident in every detail, from the stunning decorations to the heartwarming performances.

The event was graced by the presence of the resort’s Managing Director, Christopher Benjamin “Chris” Gothong, Mayor Cesar Suan from the Municipality of Cordova and Vice Mayor Victor Tago III. Their attendance underscored the strong partnership between Solea and the local community.

A Night of Gratitude and Celebration

The evening was a celebration of gratitude, as Solea Mactan Cebu acknowledged the invaluable contributions of its partners and stakeholders. Pamela Larase, the resort’s Director of Sales, expressed heartfelt thanks to online travel agencies, corporate partners, wedding suppliers, local government officials, suppliers, guests, and media partners. She emphasized the significance of these partnerships in creating unforgettable experiences for guests.

“Tonight, let us not only celebrate the remarkable achievements we have shared, but also look ahead to the promising future that lies before us,” Larase said.

To further express their appreciation, Solea Mactan Cebu presented plaques of recognition to key partners, honoring their commitment and collaboration.

A Showcase of Talent and Culinary Delights

Beyond the festive ambiance and heartfelt acknowledgements, the event showcased the talents of Solea Mactan Cebu’s employees. The resort’s choir and dance crew performed captivating numbers, adding to the joyous atmosphere.

The culinary team at Solea also delighted guests with a delectable array of sweet treats and savory dishes, served in a whimsical “Oompa Loompa Island.”

A Magical Holiday Experience

As the holiday season unfolds, Solea Mactan Cebu invites everyone to step into a world of sweet imagination and experience the magic firsthand. Visit the official Facebook page of Solea Mactan Cebu.