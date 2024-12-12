Fiesta Señor 2025: Registration for Fluvial Procession begins

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With the Fiesta Señor a few weeks away, authorities here have opened registration for those who want to join the Fluvial Procession.

The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) on Thursday, Dec. 12 announced that they have started accepting registration for vessels and motor bancas participating in the upcoming fluvial.

The deadline will be on January 6, 2025, PCG-7 stated in an advisory.

They have also outlined the requirements, which are divided into two categories based on the size of the vessels.

For Division 1, which includes vessels ranging from 35.1 to 300 gross tonnage (GT) without outriggers, the requirements are:

Passenger Ship Safety Certificate (PSSC) Minimum Safe Manning Certificate Xerox copy of the boat captain’s credentials

For Division 2, which includes motor bancas ranging from 3.1 GT to 35 GT with outriggers, the requirements are:

Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) or Passenger Ship Safety Certificate Minimum Safe Manning Certificate Xerox copy of the boat captain’s credentials

The PCG has also urged all participants to comply with these requirements to ensure a smooth and safe fluvial procession.

The Fluvial Procession is part of the reenactment of the arrival of the image of Snr. Sto. Niño de Cebu in the island. It is usually held on the visperas or eve of the Sto. Niño’s feast, which is every third Sunday of January.

For 2025, the water-bourne parade will take place on January 18. /clorenciana

