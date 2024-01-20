PHOTOS: Fluvial procession for Fiesta Señor 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The fluvial procession of the Sto. Niño together with the images of St. Joseph and the Our Lady of Guadalupe, also known as the Sagrada Familia, was witnessed by thousands of devotees on Saturday morning, January 20, 2024.

The galleon carrying the Sagrada Familia images sailed through the Mactan Channel together with other sea vessels as part of the 459th Fiesta Señor celebration.

At past 8 p.m. the galleon carrying the images docked at Pier 1 in Cebu City port.

If you missed the fluvial procession held in line with the feast of Señor Sto. Niño or the Fiesta Señor, check out these photos taken by the CDN Digital team.

