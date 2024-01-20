PHOTOS Sinulog 2024

PHOTOS: Fluvial procession for Fiesta Señor 2024

- January 20, 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The fluvial procession of the Sto. Niño together with the images of St. Joseph and the Our Lady of Guadalupe, also known as the Sagrada Familia, was witnessed by thousands of devotees on Saturday morning, January 20, 2024.

The galleon carrying the Sagrada Familia images sailed through the Mactan Channel together with other sea vessels as part of the 459th Fiesta Señor celebration.

READ MORE: Fiesta Señor 2024 fluvial procession live updates

At past 8 p.m. the galleon carrying the images docked at Pier 1 in Cebu City port.

If you missed the fluvial procession held in line with the feast of Señor Sto. Niño or the Fiesta Señor, check out these photos taken by the CDN Digital team.

fluvial procession

Drone shot of the fluvial procession at the Mactan Channel on January 20, 2024. | Dwayne Baring

READ MORE: Fluvial parade: A sea procession for the Sto. Niño and Sagrada Familia

fluvial procession

Drone shot of the fluvial procession at the Mactan Channel on January 20, 2024. | Dwayne Baring

fluvial

Drone shot of the fluvial procession at the Mactan Channel on January 20, 2024. | Dwayne Baring

fluvial

Drone shot of the fluvial procession at the Mactan Channel on January 20, 2024. | Dwayne Baring

fluvial

The galleon carrying the image of Sr. Sto Niño de Cebu passes through the CCLEX during the fluvial parade 2024. CDN Digital photo | Christian Dave Cuizon

Fluvial parade

The galleon carrying the image of Sr. Sto Niño de Cebu during the fluvial parade 2024. CDN Digital photo | Christian Dave Cuizon

/bmjo

Latest Stories
Most Read
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.