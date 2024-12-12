11.7K families so far affected by Kanlaon eruption
MANILA – The recent eruption of Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island has so far affected 11,791 families, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Thursday.
In its latest situation report, the disaster response body said the figure is equivalent to 40,489 persons in 25 barangays in Western Visayas and Central Visayas.
As of posting, 27 evacuation centers are sheltering 4,630 families or 15,334 persons.
Meanwhile, 677 families or 2,522 persons are being aided outside.
The Department of Social Welfare and Development, local government units and non-government organizations have so far provided PHP6.43 million worth of assistance to the affected families. (PNA)
