11.7K families so far affected by Kanlaon eruption

By: Priam Nepomuceno - Philippine News Agency December 12,2024 - 11:26 AM

PRAYERS. Explosive eruption is seen at Mt. Kanlaon in this Monday (Dec. 9, 2024) photo. The Dioceses of Kabankalan and San Carlos, both in Negros Occidental, on Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2024) asked the faithful for both prayers and donations for those affected by the eruption. (Photo courtesy of Viscom PIO)

MANILA – The recent eruption of Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island has so far affected 11,791 families, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Thursday.

In its latest situation report, the disaster response body said the figure is equivalent to 40,489 persons in 25 barangays in Western Visayas and Central Visayas.

Mt. Kanlaon calms down

As of posting, 27 evacuation centers are sheltering 4,630 families or 15,334 persons.

Meanwhile, 677 families or 2,522 persons are being aided outside.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development, local government units and non-government organizations have so far provided PHP6.43 million worth of assistance to the affected families. (PNA)

