Christmas gifts millennials would love to receive

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Think Christmas presents.

When thinking about Christmas presents, top picks often revolve around clothes, shoes, and gadgets.

While this can hold true for many, millennials have a unique set of gift preferences these days.These could be items they might have snubbed years ago, but are on top of their wish lists today.

Here are some gift ideas millennials would be giddy to receive this holiday season:

Grazing boxes:

Can you imagine getting the best things in one package? A wide selection of cheese and cured meat, antipastos, dips, crackers and some nuts. This is best paired with a good wine that would make nights relaxing this Christmas season.

Home appliances:

There are quite a few appliances they all want to have. Like a washing machine with spinner, microwave oven, rice cooker, air fryer, vacuums, and many more! Add some handheld steamer and new fans for the home. These items are surely putting a grin on your face right now.

Why they like this now? Convenience! We know how useful these things are and millennials simply love the good, easy life. Raffle draws are now their thing too.

Travel necessities:

Shoe bags, bag tags, travel kits and many more! These things excite millennials more than ever as they are now starting to explore the world one trip at a time. They would clap their hearts out when you give them something they can use when they travel like a luggage!

But nothing beats a plane ticket for your travel conscious millennials who would most likely smother you with kisses at the sight of their destination tickets.

Coffee beans and mugs:

Can you imagine these people running on coffee everyday? Imagine if you give them coffee beans for their daily coffee fix? Not to forget a mug and tumbler that can go with it.

A perfect way of making good aroma in their homes and make their day better!

Making barista-quality coffee at home saves money and satisfies their inner coffee snob.

Bedroom items:

A side table, a weighted blanket, new bedsheets, curtains and pillows can make every sleep beautiful!

These things now are appreciated by millennials it’s a sleep and anxiety game-changer. Before, it seemed unnecessary and overhyped. Only a thing our mothers like. Now, they ask their mothers for help to get the best deals of these bedroom things.

Scented candles, candle warmers:

Nothing beats a well-scented home to welcome you after a long day at work. When the lights are off and you get to spend time alone in your room or in some space in your house with just a lit candle or a candle warmer, your nerves start to settle down.

Gift cards:

Don’t forget this! Once you give them any gift card, they will surely be over the moon and would already think of what they can get. Especially if the gift card can be a class or for groceries!

Christmas is no longer just about extravagant gifts; it’s about finding joy in the simple things that make life better, easier, or more meaningful.

Millennials have grown to cherish the thoughtful and practical gifts that enrich their everyday lives, foster their passions, or simply bring comfort.

This holiday season, as you wrap these little tokens of care, remember: it’s not the price tag but the thought behind the gift that makes it unforgettable.

So, whether it’s a bag of coffee beans or a plane ticket, your gift could be the one that lights up your millennials’ Christmas morning.

READ: