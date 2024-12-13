Elreen Ando replicates Olympic feat with 6th place finish in World C’ships in Bahrain

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana Olympian Elreen Ando delivered a solid performance at the 2024 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships in Bahrain, closely matching her results from the Paris Olympics last August.

Ando, who led the Philippine weightlifting team in the competition, competed in the 64kg division and lifted a total of 229 kilograms.

Her performance placed her sixth overall, just 1 kg shy of her total lift and personal best at the Paris Olympics on August 8, where she competed in the women’s -59kg category.

Hailing from Barangay Carreta, Cebu City, Ando lifted 100 kilograms in the snatch and 129 kilograms in the clean and jerk, showcasing her consistency on the global stage.

Despite her strong showing, Ando’s long-time coach, Ramon Solis, acknowledged that her preparation for the world championships was less than ideal due to its proximity to the Olympics.

“Kulang iyang training kay gikan siya sa Olympics. Nag-relax pag-uli niya sa Cebu, unya nibalik ug practice, duha ka buwan lang ang preparasyon,” Solis explained.

He added that Ando had the potential to reach the podium in the clean and jerk, reflecting on her impressive lifting capacity.

The gold and silver medals in the women’s 64kg division went to North Korean lifters Suk Ri and Un Sim Rim, who recorded total lifts of 264kg and 256kg, respectively.

China’s Shuang Li secured the bronze medal with a total lift of 241kg.

Solis emphasized that the IWF World Championships were not a setback for Ando but an important learning experience for her and the rest of the Philippine weightlifting team.

“Para namo, exposure ni alang sa mga atleta. Gihatag na ni Ando tanan niya sa Olympics, ug kani nga tournament nakatabang sa iyang pag-develop og pag-expose sa international stage,” he said.

While Ando missed the podium, other Filipino lifters brought home medals. Fernando Agad, the lone Cebuano medalist, secured a bronze in the men’s 55kg Group A division.

Meanwhile, Zamboanga City’s Rosegie Ramos earned a bronze medal in the women’s 49kg division with a total lift of 193 kilograms.

