Big Yellow Boxing Promotions eye bigger, better fight cards in 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Riding the momentum of a successful return to the boxing scene, Big Yellow Boxing Promotions is gearing up for bigger and more ambitious events in 2025.

This was announced by Big Yellow Boxing Promotions’ top honcho, Seth Tio, following the success of their inaugural boxing series, Bakbakan Uno, held on December 10 in Mandaue City.

In the first event staged by the promotion since 2019, all fighters from the Big Yellow Boxing Gym emerged victorious, showcasing dominant performances and reigniting excitement for this budding boxing outfit.

“For us, this was a very good performance,” Tio remarked.

“Every boxer won, and the level of their performances was exceptional. We’re very satisfied.”

Building on this success, Tio revealed plans for another fight card early next year.

Among the standout performers of the night were Rhonvex Capuloy and Arlando Senoc, whom Tio sees as rising stars from his stable.

BIGGER OPPORTUNITIES

Capuloy, captured the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super featherweight title, is now poised for even bigger opportunities.

Tio noted the importance of pitting Capuloy against higher-caliber opponents to elevate his rankings and strengthen his case for a world title shot.

“We aim to improve Rhonvex’s standings,” said Tio.

“Our goal is to host a world championship for him soon, but first, we need to bring in highly-rated opponents and showcase him on a bigger stage.”

Capuloy (12-3-3, 9 KOs) snapped a winless streak with a stunning second-round knockout of Jason Tinampay, a seasoned veteran.

FIFTH-ROUND TKO

Another fighter who caught Tio’s attention was Arlando Senoc (4-0, 3 KOs), who scored an impressive fifth-round TKO victory over Butuan City’s George Sedillo.

“We were very impressed with Senoc’s performance,” Tio said.

“He has so much potential, but there’s still a lot of room for improvement. The learning process doesn’t stop. If he continues to grow, he can reach the higher levels of boxing.”

Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s chief trainer, Christopher “Ping Ping” Tepora, echoed Tio’s comments.

While pleased with his fighters’ performances, Tepora stressed the importance of continuous growth and preparation for elite-level competition.

“For Senoc, we’ve been working on his counterpunching,” Tepora explained.

“In his last fight in Bohol, he didn’t have much of a counterattack, so we focused on that, as we see him as the next Casimero. This time, we saw significant improvement, and we’ll continue to develop his skills.”

Regarding Capuloy, Tepora praised his stellar performance.

“We didn’t expect the fight to end so quickly, considering Tinampay is a veteran. But Rhonvex landed a clean shot, and it was over early.”

