Gov’t workers to get extra cash this December

Government employees, military and uniformed personnel can look forward to slightly fatter pockets in time for the holidays after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gave the go-signal for the payout of a one-time bonus not exceeding P20,000.

The President on Thursday issued Administrative Order No. 27 (AO 27), which authorized the grants of a service recognition incentive (SRI) for 2024 to government employees and MUPs across the three branches of government.

This is the sixth consecutive year since 2019 that government employees will be receiving the SRI “in recognition of the hard work and commitment of government personnel to public service.”

AO 27 provided for a one-time, uniform SRI for 2024 not exceeding P20,000 for government employees in the executive branch occupying regular, contractual or casual positions, such as those working in national government agencies, state universities and colleges, and government-owned or -controlled corporations.

Cut-off date

Military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and uniformed personnel of the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Bureau of Corrections, Philippine Coast Guard, and National Mapping and Resource Information Authority will also receive the SRI.

Government employees should be still in the civil service as of Nov. 30, 2024, and should have been employed for at least four months in order to qualify for the SRI, which will be paid not earlier than Dec. 15.

