Man from Borbon, Cebu runs amok after he failed to find his wife

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 42-year-old man from Borbon town in northern Cebu was arrested after he allegedly shot a neighbor and punched his 15-year-old son and his mother-in-law late night on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

The reason?

Michael Casas, 42, got angry after he failed to locate his wife.

Casas later on landed in the hospital after he tried to resist arrest and engaged the police in a shootout, says Police Lieutenant Derrick Rosales, chief of the Borbon Police Station.

Police also recovered a caliber 45 pistol and magazine with two live ammunitions from the suspect’s possession and one empty shell at the crime scene.

Rosales said that Casas went amok after he failed to find his wife, Cristy, who worked as an online seller.

He allegedly barged into their neighbor’s home in Sitio Mahayaha in Barangay Tabunan at about 11 p.m. to look for his wife. The house owner, Leizel Cantones, was a friend of Cristy.

Rosales said Casas shot Cantones but missed.

When he got home, he allegedly punched his mother-in-law, Leoncia Delgado, 69, and his 15-year-old son, who is a Person With Disability (PWD).

When the police arrived, Casas allegedly fired shots at their direction forcing them to fire back at him. Casas sustained a bullet wound on the right side of his body and was brought to the hospital for treatment. / dcb

