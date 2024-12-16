Pagasa: Rains expected Monday across PH due to 3 weather systems

MANILA, Philippines – Most parts of the country will experience rains on Monday due to three prevailing weather systems, the weather bureau said.

The shearline affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon will cause scattered rains and thunderstorms over Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, and Bicol Region.

The same weather conditions will be experienced in Eastern and Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Caraga, and Davao Region due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao.

Rains caused by the northeast monsoon or “amihan” affecting the rest of Luzon will prevail in Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The rest of Mindanao and the rest of Luzon will have isolated rain showers due to the ITCZ and the northeast monsoon.

Isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms will also prevail over the rest of the Visayas.

Meanwhile, strong winds and rough seas are expected in Northern and Central Luzon.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters are forecast to prevail across the rest of Luzon and the eastern sections of the Visayas and Mindanao.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

PAGASA, meanwhile, said no low pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation. (PNA)

