PRO-7 beefs up security for Christmas and New Year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To ensure a safe celebration of Christmas and New Year, law enforcers in Central Visayas conducted an inspection of the various transport ports, terminals, and firecracker stalls in Cebu.

The surprise inspection is part of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas’ efforts to intensify security measures for public safety during the busy holiday season.

Two days before Christmas Day, PRO-7 Officer in Command Police Brigadier General Roy Parena led a surprise inspection at various areas.

Parena, who was accompanied by several other officials, personally evaluated the deployment of officers and security protocols at transport and port terminals in Cebu City on Monday, December 23.

Parena highlighted that a strong police presence would be vital at this time as there would be an expected surge in travelers who would be heading to their hometowns to celebrate with their loved ones.

“With the expected surge in travelers, a strong police presence is paramount. We will actively patrol, enhance visibility, and implement stringent security measures to prevent crime and reassure our community of their safety,” he said.

In line with the preparations for the Ligtas Paskuhan 2024 initiative, Parena also conducted a thorough inspection of the firecracker stores located in Brgy. Babag, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

This was done in partnership with the Bureau of Fire Protection and local barangay officials.

Parena emphasized that retailers must adhere to the Firecracker Law and that violators would be facing serious consequences.

According to the Regional Civil Security Unit 7, retailers who will be caught selling any of the banned 28 firecrackers will have their permits revoked, imprisoned for six months to one year, and made to pay a fine of P20,000 to P30,000.

