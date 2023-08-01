August has two long weekends! Here are some Cebu destinations you might wanna check out during these breaks

“Salt air and rust on your door, I never needed anything more,” reads a line in Tylor Swift’s song titled, August.

August, the time of the month where the sun sets, and a ring of cold wind heralds the most beautiful time of the year.

August is a month filled with opportunities to enjoy long weekends, providing the perfect chance to unwind and explore new adventures.

As this month gives way to a colder season, let us savor and plan for the upcoming long weekends that will undoubtedly make your summer memorable.

Here is a list of some of the destinations in Cebu you might want to check out during the break:

If you’re looking for a summer destination in Cebu to beat the summer heat, the three waterfalls in Samboan town would be a great idea.

Samboan, a quiet town located around 140 kilometers southwest of Cebu City, actually has 11 waterfalls, but only three are open to the public as of this posting. These are the Aguinid Falls, Binalayan-Hidden Falls, and Dao Falls.

Nestled on the southeastern coast of Cebu, the picturesque town of Boljoon offers a treasure trove of natural wonders, cultural heritage, and awe-inspiring landmarks. With its rich history and breathtaking landscapes, Boljoon has become a must-visit destination for travelers seeking an authentic experience in the Philippines.

Malapascua Island may already be a popular tourism destination, but local people on the island continue to live simple lives.

Malapascua boasts of a beautiful coastline with rich marine life.

So let’s us cherish this bountiful month and make the most of the opportunities it presents, knowing that with every passing day, we move ever closer to the changing seasons and the endless wonders they hold.

