Senior citizen dies from firecracker injuries – DOH

MANILA, Philippines – A 78-year-old man from Central Luzon succumbed to injuries sustained from a firecracker incident, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday.

DOH Assistant Secretary and Spokesperson Albert Domingo confirmed that the senior citizen lit a Judas Belt on Dec. 22. He was hospitalized due to multiple injuries and passed away on Dec. 27, with pre-existing health conditions compounding his situation.

As of 6 a.m. on Dec. 28, the DOH has recorded 24 new fireworks-related injuries (FWRIs), bringing the total to 125.

This marks a 29 percent increase compared to the 97 cases logged during the same period in 2023.

“Fireworks, even if legal, are dangerous. They are bombs. They explode. They can kill. Avoid fireworks for the sake of our lives,” Domingo said.

Illegal firecrackers, including boga, five-star, and picolo, accounted for 91 cases or 73 percent of the total incidents. Among the victims, 75 individuals —or 60 percent—were active users who personally lit the fireworks.

Of the reported injuries, 114 victims were male and 11 were female. A significant majority, 102 cases, involved individuals aged 19 years and below, while 23 were 20 years old and above.

Domingo urged the public to avoid firecrackers and consider safer alternatives for celebrating the New Year, such as playing loud music or using horns.

In case of firework-related injuries, the public is advised to call the 911 emergency hotline or the DOH’s 1555 emergency number. (PNA)

