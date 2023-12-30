12 round fruits for New Year’s eve: Why people prepare them

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A few days before welcoming another year, preparing round fruits has become a part of our New Year’s Eve preparations for the Media Noche.

While traditions may vary from one household to another, for many, the belief that preparing 12 (sometimes 13) round fruits brings luck and fortune to the family is prevalent.

These auspicious fruits typically include apples, grapes, oranges, watermelon, pomelo, pineapple, pears, golden melon, guava, kiwi, rambutan, chico, and lemons.

Part of the tradition

For Elvira Abesia, 47, the annual tradition of preparing “lucky” fruits has been passed down through her family. She inherited this practice from her elders, particularly her parents, who are now in heaven.

“Motou jud ko ana (12 lucky fruits) kay walay nawala sa pagtoo. Usa pud, mas nindot sugaton ang Bag-ong Tuig with the hope of a prosperous New Year ug daghan-daghan pa’ng blessings,” Abesia said.

(I believe in that (12 lucky fruits) because nothing will be lost from us if we believe. One more thing, it is better to usher in the new year with the hope of a prosperous New Year and with many blessings.)

Maria Jeminez, 48, shared that the preparation of these fruits was also a cherished family tradition. She firmly believes that they bring “a lot of blessings, prosperity, and good fortune for the coming year.”

“It [has] been a tradition for Filipinos, so our family adopts to such traditions also,” Jeminez said.

Moreover, Cirila Odiong, 44, and ‘Inday Mich,’ 58, echoed similar sentiments, stating that they prepare these lucky fruits every New Year’s Eve because it has been a practice in their family and among relatives for generations.

Good fortune and 12 round fruits

Despite all the positive occurrences in her family, Abesia expressed uncertainty about whether these would be attributed to the fruits they prepared every year.

“Personally, I don’t know if tungod ba ni sa mga prutas nga akong gipangdisplay every New Year, pero, yes, naay daghang blessing nanga’abot namo sa akong pamilya karong tuiga. Apil na niini ang pagdako ug paglambo sa among negosyo sa Pasil isdaan pina-agi sa among paningkamot, ug ang gihatag niya nga mas baskog pa nga panglawas sa akoang pinangga nga pamilya,” Abesia said.

(Personally, I don’t know if this is because of the fruits that we display every New Year, but yes, there are many blessings that arrived for us, our family, this year. Included in this is the growing and progressing of our business in the Pasil fish area, through our efforts and for giving my beloved family healthy lives.)

Jeminez believes that these fruits brought blessings to her family this year, but she also attributes their good fortune to hard work and prayers.

Odiong shares a similar belief, stating that whenever they will place these lucky fruits on their table for Media Noche, her family receives blessings.

Blessings, hard work

Among the blessings that Odiong’s family received were her daughter’s recent college graduation with Latin honors, the flourishing progress of their vegetable farm, and the acquisition of their new motorcycle.

“Hoping sa sunod na pod nga tuig matagaan pa more blessings,” Odiong said.

(I’m hoping that in the next year, we will be given more blessings.)

Inday Mich also believes that these fruits bring abundance and blessings to their family.

However, she clarified that the blessings she received from the Almighty were not solely attributed to these lucky fruits.

According to her, despite their family’s blessings, they also face challenges.

“Makaya ra tungod sa lihi [apan] ang limpiyong pagpaningkamut sa tao mao’y makabulig niya og dagha’ng grasya ubanan og hugot nga pagtuo ug pagampo sa Ginoo,” Inday Mich said.

(We can take it because of the “lihi” [but] hard work from a person is what really can bring one many graces coupled with fervent belief and prayers to God.)

While believing that these fruits bring good fortune to our families, it is also worth noting that some of us do not solely rely on the idea of good luck. Instead, we combine faith and hard work as we navigate through the next 365 days.

Happy New Year, Ka-Siloy!

