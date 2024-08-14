Bryx Piala on a mission to end ARQ’s losing streak in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The spotlight is on Bryx “The King” Piala as he prepares to take on a formidable challenge on September 7.

The Cebuano Piala will face Japanese fighter Mikito Nakano for the vacant Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) featherweight title at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall.

This fight could be the turning point for ARQ Boxing Stable that desperately needs to break its losing streak in Japan.

Under pressure

The pressure is palpable for Piala, who is tasked with not only overcoming Nakano but also ending ARQ’s dismal run in the “Land of the Rising Sun.”

ARQ has yet to secure a victory this year from its four previous bouts in Japan.

Most recently, ARQ’s top boxer John Paul Gabunilas suffered a setback, losing to Thailand’s Thanongsak Simsri on August 4 at Osaka’s Edion Arena.

Gabunilas was knocked out in the fifth round, adding to ARQ’s current struggles. Earlier, Rodex Piala, Yerroge Gura, and Bryan James Wild also faced defeats on Japanese soil.

High-stakes

Despite these challenges, Bryx Piala, 22, is determined to shift the momentum.

With a record of nine wins, three knockouts, and just one defeat, Piala is on a four-fight winning streak.

His most recent victory was an impressive unanimous decision win over Ken Jordan in Masbate, showcasing his readiness for this high-stakes match.

In contrast, Nakano, 29, boasts an impressive unbeaten record of 10 wins with nine knockouts.

He has been a bane for many Filipino fighters, with notable victories over Jess Rhey Waminal, Arnel Baconaje, Lorenz Ladrada, Juanito Paredes, KJ Natuplag, and Arvin Yurong.

His recent performance includes a seventh-round technical knockout of Sathaporn Saart from Thailand at Korakuen Hall last May.

