Calipay-Avila duo claims SUGBU Doubles Bowling crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The impressive tandem of Johna Calipay and Joma Avila clinched the championship at the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Doubles Tournament on Sunday, held at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Calipay and Avila topped the competition with an impressive combined score of 1,676 pinfalls over a four-game series.

Avila led the scoring effort, contributing 947 pinfalls, while Calipay added 729 pinfalls. Consistently averaging over 400 pinfalls, the duo recorded game scores of 417, 435, and 430, with only one game dipping slightly to 394.

In a tightly contested event, they narrowly upset the heavily favored pair of Heber Alqueza and GJ Buyco by just one pinfall, as the runners-up finished with a very close 1,675 pinfalls.

Alqueza and Buyco set the tournament’s highest single-game score, knocking down 461 pins, but it wasn’t enough to give them the crown.

Securing the third position were John Wick Gasataya and Luke Bolongan, who finished with 1,615 pinfalls and achieved the tournament’s second-highest single-game total of 451 pins.

The mother-and-son duo of Vivian and Aui Padawan took fourth place with a solid 1,561 pinfalls, followed closely by the pair of Richard Turner and Roy Esolana, who completed the top five with 1,535 pinfalls.

