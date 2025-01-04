cdn mobile

Fiesta Señor 2025: 1.4 million join solemn foot procession

By: Morexette Marie Erram, Niña Mae Oliverio - CDN Digital | January 18,2025 - 08:36 PM

A devotee carried the image of the Señor Sto. Niño on his head during the solemn foot procession on Saturday afternoon, January 18. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A bigger crowd of devotees braved the heat to take part in the solemn foot procession on Saturday, the eve of the Feast of Señor. Sto. Niño.

Authorities estimated the crowd to have reached 1.4 million. This year’s crowd count was higher compared to 2024’s 1.2 million.

Despite the hot and humid weather, and the presence of a huge crowd, the event went smoothly and even ended two hours ahead of schedule.

This year’s route for the solemn foot procession was also trimmed down to 5.7 kilometers from 6.4 kilometers in 2024.

The walk started at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu, then proceeded immediately to Osmeña Boulevard.

Upon reaching the Fuente Osmeña Circle, the procession turned left to General Maxilom Avenue, and crossed Imus Avenue to make its way back to the Basilica via M.J. Cuenco Avenue. | with reports from Shanna Rose Villamor, Jay Baa, Mark Jayward Bandolon.

