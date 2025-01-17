Sinulog Idol 2025: Santander’s Zal Cabanas bags Grand Champion title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Crizalina “Zal” Cabanas, a band vocalist and guitarist from Santander town in the southernmost tip of Cebu, is the grand champion of the Sinulog Idol 2025 competition.

After a week of fierce singing battles, Cabanas was declared as the top victor during the Grand Finals held at the Fuente Osmeña Circle on Thursday evening, January 16.

Meanwhile, Danao city’s singing heartthrob Burn Larido earned the first runner-up spot.

READ:

Sinulog Festival 2025: Latest updates

Double win for Lumad Basakanon in Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2025

Cebu’s Sinulog among top 3 festivals in Asia

Karla Villondo, representing Minglanilla, won as the second runner-up and Yesica Yen Manco from Carmen town, northern Cebu received the People’s Choice award.

In a span of one week, the contestants of the 16th edition of the Sinulog Idol engaged in a fierce daily battle to showcase their singing talents and charisma on stage.

In the end, a total of six finalists were chosen to proceed to the finals. Also in the list of finalists were: Vinzoy Deiparine of Toledo City and K-Ann Dianon from the city of Talisay.

During the last leg of the competition, the six finalists performed their own rendition of inspirational songs they chose themselves. After the top three contestants were announced, the remaining contestants did another song number while the judges meticulously chose the final winner.

Villondo performed the song “I am changing” while Larido sang “Dancing on my own.” Cabanas’ winning piece, on the other hand, was the “Fight Song.”

Before the most awaited announcement, previous Sinulog Idol champions Ronna Jenn (Season 3), Kristina Cassandra Dilao (Season 6), Jared Roble (Season 7), Johnel Bucog (Season 14), and Jay-r Panuncialman (Season 15) performed a medley of songs for the excited audience members.

Panuncialman, the reigning Sinulog Idol Grand Champion, delivered a tearful performance of “I can’t let go” before passing down the crown to the next grand champion.

Each of the winners of the Sinulog Idol 2025 on Thursday went home with cash prizes and trophies.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP