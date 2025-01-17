Casama vs. Fujita: WBO featherweight title fight set in Tokyo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The stage is set for the highly anticipated World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific featherweight title fight between Michael Casama and defending champion Kenji Fujita, scheduled for Saturday, January 18, at the iconic Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Both fighters successfully made weight during the official weigh-in on Friday, January 17. Casama, the hard-hitting contender from Sanman Boxing Gym in General Santos City, tipped the scales at 125 pounds, while Fujita came in slightly heavier at 125.9 pounds.

The two will face off in a 12-round battle for Fujita’s WBO featherweight crown.

For 24-year-old Casama, this fight is more than just a title opportunity—it’s a chance to avenge the losses of six Filipino boxers who previously fell short against the undefeated Fujita. A win would also solidify his reputation on the competitive Japanese boxing scene.

Casama is no stranger to fighting in Japan. Last July, he shocked local fans with a first-round technical knockout (TKO) of previously unbeaten Kota Kaneko at the same venue. However, his debut on Japanese soil ended in a fifth-round TKO loss to Junya Shimada.

Despite that setback, Casama has built an impressive record of 10 wins—all by knockout—against two losses and one draw. The former Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) super bantamweight champion is eager to prove his worth against Fujita, a skilled and undefeated fighter with a growing reputation.

Fujita, 30, holds an unblemished record of seven wins, including three by knockout, and is ranked No. 5 in the WBO featherweight world rankings. The Japanese champion presents a formidable challenge for the young Filipino challenger.

Adding to the Filipino contingent at the event is Alvin Camique (9-3, 4 KOs), who will take on rising Japanese prospect Sento Ito (2-0, 2 KOs) on the undercard. /clorenciana

