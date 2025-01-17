Señor Sto. Niño: A message of hope amid life’s challenges
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – “Ang paglaum dili konsepto. Ang paglaum persona. Si Señor Sto. Niño,” said Auxiliary Bishop Midyphil Billones in his homily during the welcome Mass for the Holy Family—Señor Sto. Niño, Our Lady of Guadalupe, and St. Joseph the Worker—at the National Shrine of St. Joseph during the Traslacion in Mandaue City on Friday morning, Jan. 17.
Bishop Billones emphasized the importance of perseverance and maintaining hope, even amid life’s challenges.
He acknowledged that it is understandable for someone to sometimes lose faith, love, and hope because of worries and problems. However, he stressed that even in moments of despair, one must continue to nurture hope. Citing the Latin phrase “Dum Spiro, Spero”—“While I breathe, I hope”—Bishop Billones encouraged everyone to remain steadfast.
He concluded with a message that this theme resonates deeply with this year’s Fiesta Señor: “Señor Sto. Niño: Our hope for the Pilgrim Church.”
“Hinaot unta, sa kabug-at nga atoang ginadala, sa kalisud nato ug kasubo. Hinaot unta magkapyot kita sa paglaum. Ang paglaum dili konsepto, ang Paglaum si Señor Sto. Niño,” said Billones.
Officials who attended the Mass included Mayor Glenn Bercede, Board Member Glenn Soco, city officials, and dismissed Mayor Jonas Cortes.
Congresswoman Emmarie Lolypop Ouano-Dizon and her family, Vice Mayor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, and other officials were also present.
