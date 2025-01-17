DepEd, DOST sign MOU to boost STEM curriculum

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to help boost the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) curriculum and advance scientific literacy in the education sector.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara and DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. signed the four-year MOU which aims to develop the STEM curriculum, train teachers, provide scholarship and mentoring sessions, and advance information sharing and research.

This is a significant step in redeveloping the science and technology curriculum, enhancing learner engagement, and strengthening school networks and resources for research,” DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said in a statement.

Under the partnership, the DOST will deploy scientists and researchers to “directly engage” with schools to act as resource persons.

The DOST will also aid DepEd with teaching tools, platforms, and access to its facilities to equip educators with the latest information and methodologies for STEM.

For its part, the DepEd will identify participating schools and ensure the partnership is in line with its policies and curriculum standards.

ALSO READ:

DepEd reports early steps to revise ‘congested’ K-12

DepEd, DOST vow to bolster science education

Smart pen for kids can help tell if they’re troubled – DOST

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP